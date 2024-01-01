1 Seychellois rupee to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert SCR to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 scr
21.43 lkr

₨1.000 SCR = Sr21.43 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:27
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR21.42890 LKR
5 SCR107.14450 LKR
10 SCR214.28900 LKR
20 SCR428.57800 LKR
50 SCR1,071.44500 LKR
100 SCR2,142.89000 LKR
250 SCR5,357.22500 LKR
500 SCR10,714.45000 LKR
1000 SCR21,428.90000 LKR
2000 SCR42,857.80000 LKR
5000 SCR107,144.50000 LKR
10000 SCR214,289.00000 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04667 SCR
5 LKR0.23333 SCR
10 LKR0.46666 SCR
20 LKR0.93332 SCR
50 LKR2.33330 SCR
100 LKR4.66659 SCR
250 LKR11.66648 SCR
500 LKR23.33295 SCR
1000 LKR46.66590 SCR
2000 LKR93.33180 SCR
5000 LKR233.32950 SCR
10000 LKR466.65900 SCR