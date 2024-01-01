5,000 Sri Lankan rupees to Seychellois rupees

Convert LKR to SCR at the real exchange rate

5,000 lkr
226.99 scr

Sr1.000 LKR = ₨0.04540 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:43
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.3650.78883.4181.5040.9331.3553.673
1 CAD0.73210.57761.0961.1020.6830.9922.69
1 GBP1.2691.7331105.8781.9091.1841.7194.662
1 INR0.0120.0160.00910.0180.0110.0160.044

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupees

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Seychellois Rupee
1 LKR0.04540 SCR
5 LKR0.22699 SCR
10 LKR0.45398 SCR
20 LKR0.90795 SCR
50 LKR2.26989 SCR
100 LKR4.53977 SCR
250 LKR11.34943 SCR
500 LKR22.69885 SCR
1000 LKR45.39770 SCR
2000 LKR90.79540 SCR
5000 LKR226.98850 SCR
10000 LKR453.97700 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 SCR22.02760 LKR
5 SCR110.13800 LKR
10 SCR220.27600 LKR
20 SCR440.55200 LKR
50 SCR1,101.38000 LKR
100 SCR2,202.76000 LKR
250 SCR5,506.90000 LKR
500 SCR11,013.80000 LKR
1000 SCR22,027.60000 LKR
2000 SCR44,055.20000 LKR
5000 SCR110,138.00000 LKR
10000 SCR220,276.00000 LKR