Seychellois rupee to Sri Lankan rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Seychellois rupee to Sri Lankan rupees is currently 21.430 today, reflecting a -2.106% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Seychellois rupee has remained relatively stable, with a -0.650% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Seychellois rupee to Sri Lankan rupees has fluctuated between a high of 22.455 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 20.762 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -7.033% decrease in value.