Convert SAR to MDL at the real exchange rate

10 thousand Saudi riyals to Moldovan leus

10,000 sar
47,740.30 mdl

SR1.000 SAR = L4.774 MDL

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:16
How to convert Saudi riyals to Moldovan leus

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MDL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to MDL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Moldovan Leu
1 SAR4.77403 MDL
5 SAR23.87015 MDL
10 SAR47.74030 MDL
20 SAR95.48060 MDL
50 SAR238.70150 MDL
100 SAR477.40300 MDL
250 SAR1,193.50750 MDL
500 SAR2,387.01500 MDL
1000 SAR4,774.03000 MDL
2000 SAR9,548.06000 MDL
5000 SAR23,870.15000 MDL
10000 SAR47,740.30000 MDL
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Saudi Riyal
1 MDL0.20947 SAR
5 MDL1.04734 SAR
10 MDL2.09467 SAR
20 MDL4.18934 SAR
50 MDL10.47335 SAR
100 MDL20.94670 SAR
250 MDL52.36675 SAR
500 MDL104.73350 SAR
1000 MDL209.46700 SAR
2000 MDL418.93400 SAR
5000 MDL1,047.33500 SAR
10000 MDL2,094.67000 SAR