Saudi riyal to Moldovan leus exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Moldovan leus is currently 4.774 today, reflecting a 0.627% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a 0.281% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Moldovan leus has fluctuated between a high of 4.780 on 25-06-2024 and a low of 4.731 on 20-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 26-06-2024, with a 0.745% increase in value.