5,000 Saudi riyals to Azerbaijani manats

Convert SAR to AZN at the real exchange rate

5,000 sar
2,264.01 azn

SR1.000 SAR = man.0.4528 AZN

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:29
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SAR0.45280 AZN
5 SAR2.26401 AZN
10 SAR4.52801 AZN
20 SAR9.05602 AZN
50 SAR22.64005 AZN
100 SAR45.28010 AZN
250 SAR113.20025 AZN
500 SAR226.40050 AZN
1000 SAR452.80100 AZN
2000 SAR905.60200 AZN
5000 SAR2,264.00500 AZN
10000 SAR4,528.01000 AZN
Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Saudi Riyal
1 AZN2.20848 SAR
5 AZN11.04240 SAR
10 AZN22.08480 SAR
20 AZN44.16960 SAR
50 AZN110.42400 SAR
100 AZN220.84800 SAR
250 AZN552.12000 SAR
500 AZN1,104.24000 SAR
1000 AZN2,208.48000 SAR
2000 AZN4,416.96000 SAR
5000 AZN11,042.40000 SAR
10000 AZN22,084.80000 SAR