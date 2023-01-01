2000 Azerbaijani manats to Saudi riyals

Convert AZN to SAR at the real exchange rate

2,000 azn
4,409.70 sar

1.00000 AZN = 2.20485 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.868051.094191.18781.491641.661880.965718.7228
1 GBP1.1520111.26045105.0521.718431.914561.1124921.5695
1 USD0.9140.793367183.3451.363351.518950.8826517.1125
1 INR0.01096640.009519080.011998310.01635790.01822480.01059030.205321

How to convert Azerbaijani manats to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AZN in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AZN to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Azerbaijani Manat / Saudi Riyal
1 AZN2.20485 SAR
5 AZN11.02425 SAR
10 AZN22.04850 SAR
20 AZN44.09700 SAR
50 AZN110.24250 SAR
100 AZN220.48500 SAR
250 AZN551.21250 SAR
500 AZN1102.42500 SAR
1000 AZN2204.85000 SAR
2000 AZN4409.70000 SAR
5000 AZN11024.25000 SAR
10000 AZN22048.50000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Azerbaijani Manat
1 SAR0.45354 AZN
5 SAR2.26772 AZN
10 SAR4.53545 AZN
20 SAR9.07090 AZN
50 SAR22.67725 AZN
100 SAR45.35450 AZN
250 SAR113.38625 AZN
500 SAR226.77250 AZN
1000 SAR453.54500 AZN
2000 SAR907.09000 AZN
5000 SAR2267.72500 AZN
10000 SAR4535.45000 AZN