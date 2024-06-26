Saudi riyal to Azerbaijani manats exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Saudi riyal to Azerbaijani manats is currently 0.453 today, reflecting a -0.028% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Saudi riyal has remained relatively stable, with a -0.033% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Saudi riyal to Azerbaijani manats has fluctuated between a high of 0.453 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.453 on 25-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 20-06-2024, with a 0.059% increase in value.