사우디아라비아 리얄 아제르바이잔 마나츠 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 사우디아라비아 리얄 아제르바이잔 마나츠 is currently 0.453 today, reflecting a -0.046% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 사우디아라비아 리얄 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.009% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 사우디아라비아 리얄 아제르바이잔 마나츠 has fluctuated between a high of 0.453 on 20-06-2024 and a low of 0.453 on 17-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a 0.062% increase in value.