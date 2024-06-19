아제르바이잔 마나트 사우디아라비아 리얄 exchange rate history

The exchange rate for 아제르바이잔 마나트 사우디아라비아 리얄 is currently 2.208 today, reflecting a 0.043% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of 아제르바이잔 마나트 has remained relatively stable, with a 0.078% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of 아제르바이잔 마나트 사우디아라비아 리얄 has fluctuated between a high of 2.209 on 17-06-2024 and a low of 2.206 on 12-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 17-06-2024, with a -0.062% decrease in value.