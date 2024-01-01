Rwandan francs to CFA francs BCEAO today

Convert RWF to XOF at the real exchange rate

1,000 rwf
466 xof

R₣1.000 RWF = CFA0.4660 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:10
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 RWF0.46601 XOF
5 RWF2.33003 XOF
10 RWF4.66005 XOF
20 RWF9.32010 XOF
50 RWF23.30025 XOF
100 RWF46.60050 XOF
250 RWF116.50125 XOF
500 RWF233.00250 XOF
1000 RWF466.00500 XOF
2000 RWF932.01000 XOF
5000 RWF2,330.02500 XOF
10000 RWF4,660.05000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Rwandan Franc
1 XOF2.14590 RWF
5 XOF10.72950 RWF
10 XOF21.45900 RWF
20 XOF42.91800 RWF
50 XOF107.29500 RWF
100 XOF214.59000 RWF
250 XOF536.47500 RWF
500 XOF1,072.95000 RWF
1000 XOF2,145.90000 RWF
2000 XOF4,291.80000 RWF
5000 XOF10,729.50000 RWF
10000 XOF21,459.00000 RWF