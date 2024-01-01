500 Rwandan francs to Saint Helena pounds

Convert RWF to SHP at the real exchange rate

500 rwf
0.30 shp

R₣1.000 RWF = £0.0005995 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 10:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPSGDAUDZARINR
1 USD10.9361.3680.791.3571.50118.16383.593
1 EUR1.06911.4620.8441.4511.60419.41189.336
1 CAD0.7310.68410.5770.9921.09713.27561.095
1 GBP1.2661.1851.73211.7191.922.997105.841

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Rwandan francs to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RWF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RWF to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Rwandan francs

RWF to USD

RWF to EUR

RWF to CAD

RWF to GBP

RWF to SGD

RWF to AUD

RWF to ZAR

RWF to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Rwandan Franc / Saint Helena Pound
1 RWF0.00060 SHP
5 RWF0.00300 SHP
10 RWF0.00600 SHP
20 RWF0.01199 SHP
50 RWF0.02998 SHP
100 RWF0.05995 SHP
250 RWF0.14988 SHP
500 RWF0.29976 SHP
1000 RWF0.59952 SHP
2000 RWF1.19903 SHP
5000 RWF2.99759 SHP
10000 RWF5.99517 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Rwandan Franc
1 SHP1,668.01000 RWF
5 SHP8,340.05000 RWF
10 SHP16,680.10000 RWF
20 SHP33,360.20000 RWF
50 SHP83,400.50000 RWF
100 SHP166,801.00000 RWF
250 SHP417,002.50000 RWF
500 SHP834,005.00000 RWF
1000 SHP1,668,010.00000 RWF
2000 SHP3,336,020.00000 RWF
5000 SHP8,340,050.00000 RWF
10000 SHP16,680,100.00000 RWF