Rwandan franc to Saint Helena pounds exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Rwandan franc to Saint Helena pounds is currently 0.001 today, reflecting a -0.130% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Rwandan franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.251% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Rwandan franc to Saint Helena pounds has fluctuated between a high of 0.001 on 21-06-2024 and a low of 0.001 on 26-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 25-06-2024, with a -0.395% decrease in value.