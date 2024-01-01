Convert RUB to WST at the real exchange rate

50 Russian rubles to Samoan talas

50 rub
1.55 wst

руб1.000 RUB = WS$0.03107 WST

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:54
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.9351.3677.2670.791.4981.35683.58
1 EUR1.06911.4627.770.8441.6021.4589.367
1 CAD0.7310.68415.3140.5781.0950.99261.125
1 CNY0.1380.1290.18810.1090.2060.18711.502

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Samoan talas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and WST in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to WST rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Samoan Tala
1 RUB0.03107 WST
5 RUB0.15534 WST
10 RUB0.31068 WST
20 RUB0.62136 WST
50 RUB1.55340 WST
100 RUB3.10680 WST
250 RUB7.76700 WST
500 RUB15.53400 WST
1000 RUB31.06800 WST
2000 RUB62.13600 WST
5000 RUB155.34000 WST
10000 RUB310.68000 WST
Conversion rates Samoan Tala / Russian Ruble
1 WST32.18750 RUB
5 WST160.93750 RUB
10 WST321.87500 RUB
20 WST643.75000 RUB
50 WST1,609.37500 RUB
100 WST3,218.75000 RUB
250 WST8,046.87500 RUB
500 WST16,093.75000 RUB
1000 WST32,187.50000 RUB
2000 WST64,375.00000 RUB
5000 WST160,937.50000 RUB
10000 WST321,875.00000 RUB