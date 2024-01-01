Convert RUB to SVC at the real exchange rate

20 Russian rubles to Salvadoran colóns

20 rub
1.99 svc

руб1.000 RUB = ₡0.09970 SVC

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Salvadoran colóns

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SVC in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to SVC rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Salvadoran Colón
1 RUB0.09970 SVC
5 RUB0.49852 SVC
10 RUB0.99704 SVC
20 RUB1.99408 SVC
50 RUB4.98520 SVC
100 RUB9.97040 SVC
250 RUB24.92600 SVC
500 RUB49.85200 SVC
1000 RUB99.70400 SVC
2000 RUB199.40800 SVC
5000 RUB498.52000 SVC
10000 RUB997.04000 SVC
Conversion rates Salvadoran Colón / Russian Ruble
1 SVC10.02970 RUB
5 SVC50.14850 RUB
10 SVC100.29700 RUB
20 SVC200.59400 RUB
50 SVC501.48500 RUB
100 SVC1,002.97000 RUB
250 SVC2,507.42500 RUB
500 SVC5,014.85000 RUB
1000 SVC10,029.70000 RUB
2000 SVC20,059.40000 RUB
5000 SVC50,148.50000 RUB
10000 SVC100,297.00000 RUB