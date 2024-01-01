Russian rubles to Myanmar kyats today

Convert RUB to MMK at the real exchange rate

1,000 rub
24,001.10 mmk

руб1.000 RUB = K24.00 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:10
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Myanma Kyat
1 RUB24.00110 MMK
5 RUB120.00550 MMK
10 RUB240.01100 MMK
20 RUB480.02200 MMK
50 RUB1,200.05500 MMK
100 RUB2,400.11000 MMK
250 RUB6,000.27500 MMK
500 RUB12,000.55000 MMK
1000 RUB24,001.10000 MMK
2000 RUB48,002.20000 MMK
5000 RUB120,005.50000 MMK
10000 RUB240,011.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Russian Ruble
1 MMK0.04166 RUB
5 MMK0.20832 RUB
10 MMK0.41665 RUB
20 MMK0.83330 RUB
50 MMK2.08324 RUB
100 MMK4.16648 RUB
250 MMK10.41620 RUB
500 MMK20.83240 RUB
1000 MMK41.66480 RUB
2000 MMK83.32960 RUB
5000 MMK208.32400 RUB
10000 MMK416.64800 RUB