1.00000 RUB = 0.64924 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Dominican Peso
1 RUB0.64924 DOP
5 RUB3.24620 DOP
10 RUB6.49239 DOP
20 RUB12.98478 DOP
50 RUB32.46195 DOP
100 RUB64.92390 DOP
250 RUB162.30975 DOP
500 RUB324.61950 DOP
1000 RUB649.23900 DOP
2000 RUB1298.47800 DOP
5000 RUB3246.19500 DOP
10000 RUB6492.39000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Russian Ruble
1 DOP1.54027 RUB
5 DOP7.70135 RUB
10 DOP15.40270 RUB
20 DOP30.80540 RUB
50 DOP77.01350 RUB
100 DOP154.02700 RUB
250 DOP385.06750 RUB
500 DOP770.13500 RUB
1000 DOP1540.27000 RUB
2000 DOP3080.54000 RUB
5000 DOP7701.35000 RUB
10000 DOP15402.70000 RUB