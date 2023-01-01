500 Russian rubles to Barbadian dollars

Convert RUB to BBD at the real exchange rate

500 rub
11.18 bbd

1.00000 RUB = 0.02235 BBD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADCNYGBPAUDSGDINR
1 USD10.906051.324957.100050.7854531.468211.319683.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462357.836330.8669651.620471.4564491.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383215.358730.5928171.108130.99596262.8043
1 CNY0.1408440.1276110.18661110.1106260.2067890.18585811.72

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Russian rubles to Barbadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RUB in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BBD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RUB to BBD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Russian rubles

RUB to USD

RUB to EUR

RUB to CAD

RUB to CNY

RUB to GBP

RUB to AUD

RUB to SGD

RUB to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Russian Ruble / Barbadian Dollar
1 RUB0.02235 BBD
5 RUB0.11177 BBD
10 RUB0.22353 BBD
20 RUB0.44707 BBD
50 RUB1.11767 BBD
100 RUB2.23534 BBD
250 RUB5.58835 BBD
500 RUB11.17670 BBD
1000 RUB22.35340 BBD
2000 RUB44.70680 BBD
5000 RUB111.76700 BBD
10000 RUB223.53400 BBD
Conversion rates Barbadian Dollar / Russian Ruble
1 BBD44.73590 RUB
5 BBD223.67950 RUB
10 BBD447.35900 RUB
20 BBD894.71800 RUB
50 BBD2236.79500 RUB
100 BBD4473.59000 RUB
250 BBD11183.97500 RUB
500 BBD22367.95000 RUB
1000 BBD44735.90000 RUB
2000 BBD89471.80000 RUB
5000 BBD223679.50000 RUB
10000 BBD447359.00000 RUB