1 thousand Serbian dinars to Kenyan shillings

Convert RSD to KES at the real exchange rate

1000 rsd
1471 kes

1.00000 RSD = 1.47100 KES

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:47
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 RSD1.47100 KES
5 RSD7.35500 KES
10 RSD14.71000 KES
20 RSD29.42000 KES
50 RSD73.55000 KES
100 RSD147.10000 KES
250 RSD367.75000 KES
500 RSD735.50000 KES
1000 RSD1471.00000 KES
2000 RSD2942.00000 KES
5000 RSD7355.00000 KES
10000 RSD14710.00000 KES
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 KES0.67981 RSD
5 KES3.39904 RSD
10 KES6.79808 RSD
20 KES13.59616 RSD
50 KES33.99040 RSD
100 KES67.98080 RSD
250 KES169.95200 RSD
500 KES339.90400 RSD
1000 KES679.80800 RSD
2000 KES1359.61600 RSD
5000 KES3399.04000 RSD
10000 KES6798.08000 RSD