5000 Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

Convert KES to RSD at the real exchange rate

5000 kes
3451.97 rsd

1.00000 KES = 0.69039 RSD

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:18
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDSGDNGNCADEURGBPAUDINR
1 USD11.32855793.0541.33350.910650.7854841.4789683.0864
1 SGD0.75271596.9321.003730.6854260.5912341.1132162.5392
1 NGN0.001260950.0016752310.001681470.001148250.0009904550.001864890.104768
1 CAD0.7499060.996288594.71610.6828810.589041.1090862.307

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Kenyan shillings to Serbian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select KES in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and RSD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current KES to RSD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Kenyan shillings

KES to USD

KES to SGD

KES to NGN

KES to CAD

KES to EUR

KES to GBP

KES to AUD

KES to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Kenyan Shilling / Serbian Dinar
1 KES0.69039 RSD
5 KES3.45197 RSD
10 KES6.90393 RSD
20 KES13.80786 RSD
50 KES34.51965 RSD
100 KES69.03930 RSD
250 KES172.59825 RSD
500 KES345.19650 RSD
1000 KES690.39300 RSD
2000 KES1380.78600 RSD
5000 KES3451.96500 RSD
10000 KES6903.93000 RSD
Conversion rates Serbian Dinar / Kenyan Shilling
1 RSD1.44845 KES
5 RSD7.24225 KES
10 RSD14.48450 KES
20 RSD28.96900 KES
50 RSD72.42250 KES
100 RSD144.84500 KES
250 RSD362.11250 KES
500 RSD724.22500 KES
1000 RSD1448.45000 KES
2000 RSD2896.90000 KES
5000 RSD7242.25000 KES
10000 RSD14484.50000 KES