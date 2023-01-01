1 Romanian leu to East Caribbean dollars

Convert RON to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 ron
0.60 xcd

1.00000 RON = 0.59920 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / East Caribbean Dollar
1 RON0.59920 XCD
5 RON2.99602 XCD
10 RON5.99205 XCD
20 RON11.98410 XCD
50 RON29.96025 XCD
100 RON59.92050 XCD
250 RON149.80125 XCD
500 RON299.60250 XCD
1000 RON599.20500 XCD
2000 RON1198.41000 XCD
5000 RON2996.02500 XCD
10000 RON5992.05000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 XCD1.66888 RON
5 XCD8.34440 RON
10 XCD16.68880 RON
20 XCD33.37760 RON
50 XCD83.44400 RON
100 XCD166.88800 RON
250 XCD417.22000 RON
500 XCD834.44000 RON
1000 XCD1668.88000 RON
2000 XCD3337.76000 RON
5000 XCD8344.40000 RON
10000 XCD16688.80000 RON