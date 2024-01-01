1 Romanian leu to East Caribbean dollars

Convert RON to XCD at the real exchange rate

1 ron
0.58 xcd

1.00000 RON = 0.58429 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.92841.350351.530570.7944391.346050.8827582.9666
1 EUR1.0771511.454531.648660.8557151.44990.95081589.3675
1 CAD0.7405490.68750811.133460.5883210.9968160.65371961.4408
1 AUD0.653350.6065540.88225110.5190470.8794420.57674554.2062

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leu

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / East Caribbean Dollar
1 RON0.58429 XCD
5 RON2.92146 XCD
10 RON5.84293 XCD
20 RON11.68586 XCD
50 RON29.21465 XCD
100 RON58.42930 XCD
250 RON146.07325 XCD
500 RON292.14650 XCD
1000 RON584.29300 XCD
2000 RON1168.58600 XCD
5000 RON2921.46500 XCD
10000 RON5842.93000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 XCD1.71147 RON
5 XCD8.55735 RON
10 XCD17.11470 RON
20 XCD34.22940 RON
50 XCD85.57350 RON
100 XCD171.14700 RON
250 XCD427.86750 RON
500 XCD855.73500 RON
1000 XCD1711.47000 RON
2000 XCD3422.94000 RON
5000 XCD8557.35000 RON
10000 XCD17114.70000 RON