500 Romanian leus to East Caribbean dollars

Convert RON to XCD at the real exchange rate

500 ron
292.17 xcd

1.00000 RON = 0.58433 XCD

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:44
How to convert Romanian leus to East Caribbean dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XCD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to XCD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Romanian Leu / East Caribbean Dollar
1 RON0.58433 XCD
5 RON2.92165 XCD
10 RON5.84330 XCD
20 RON11.68660 XCD
50 RON29.21650 XCD
100 RON58.43300 XCD
250 RON146.08250 XCD
500 RON292.16500 XCD
1000 RON584.33000 XCD
2000 RON1168.66000 XCD
5000 RON2921.65000 XCD
10000 RON5843.30000 XCD
Conversion rates East Caribbean Dollar / Romanian Leu
1 XCD1.71136 RON
5 XCD8.55680 RON
10 XCD17.11360 RON
20 XCD34.22720 RON
50 XCD85.56800 RON
100 XCD171.13600 RON
250 XCD427.84000 RON
500 XCD855.68000 RON
1000 XCD1711.36000 RON
2000 XCD3422.72000 RON
5000 XCD8556.80000 RON
10000 XCD17113.60000 RON