1 thousand Romanian leus to Qatari rials

Convert RON to QAR at the real exchange rate

1000 ron
808.17 qar

1.00000 RON = 0.80817 QAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURCADAUDGBPSGDCHFINR
1 USD10.906051.324951.468210.7854531.31960.841583.2126
1 EUR1.103711.462351.620470.8669651.456440.92889591.8417
1 CAD0.7547450.68383211.108130.5928170.9959620.63511862.8043
1 AUD0.68110.6171060.90242310.5349720.898780.57314656.6761

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Romanian leus to Qatari rials

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select RON in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and QAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current RON to QAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Romanian leus

RON to USD

RON to EUR

RON to CAD

RON to AUD

RON to GBP

RON to SGD

RON to CHF

RON to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Romanian Leu / Qatari Rial
1 RON0.80817 QAR
5 RON4.04084 QAR
10 RON8.08168 QAR
20 RON16.16336 QAR
50 RON40.40840 QAR
100 RON80.81680 QAR
250 RON202.04200 QAR
500 RON404.08400 QAR
1000 RON808.16800 QAR
2000 RON1616.33600 QAR
5000 RON4040.84000 QAR
10000 RON8081.68000 QAR
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Romanian Leu
1 QAR1.23737 RON
5 QAR6.18685 RON
10 QAR12.37370 RON
20 QAR24.74740 RON
50 QAR61.86850 RON
100 QAR123.73700 RON
250 QAR309.34250 RON
500 QAR618.68500 RON
1000 QAR1237.37000 RON
2000 QAR2474.74000 RON
5000 QAR6186.85000 RON
10000 QAR12373.70000 RON