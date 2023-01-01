10 Qatari rials to Gambian dalasis

Convert QAR to GMD at the real exchange rate

10 qar
182.67 gmd

1.00000 QAR = 18.26720 GMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:32
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Qatari rials to Gambian dalasis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select QAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current QAR to GMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Qatari rials

QAR to USD

QAR to INR

QAR to CAD

QAR to PKR

QAR to GBP

QAR to EUR

QAR to NGN

QAR to AUD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Qatari Rial / Gambian Dalasi
1 QAR18.26720 GMD
5 QAR91.33600 GMD
10 QAR182.67200 GMD
20 QAR365.34400 GMD
50 QAR913.36000 GMD
100 QAR1826.72000 GMD
250 QAR4566.80000 GMD
500 QAR9133.60000 GMD
1000 QAR18267.20000 GMD
2000 QAR36534.40000 GMD
5000 QAR91336.00000 GMD
10000 QAR182672.00000 GMD
Conversion rates Gambian Dalasi / Qatari Rial
1 GMD0.05474 QAR
5 GMD0.27371 QAR
10 GMD0.54743 QAR
20 GMD1.09486 QAR
50 GMD2.73714 QAR
100 GMD5.47429 QAR
250 GMD13.68572 QAR
500 GMD27.37145 QAR
1000 GMD54.74290 QAR
2000 GMD109.48580 QAR
5000 GMD273.71450 QAR
10000 GMD547.42900 QAR