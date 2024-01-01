Paraguayan guaranis to Saint Helena pounds today

Convert PYG to SHP at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = £0.00009672 SHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:59
PYG to SHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

SHP
1 PYG to SHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00010.0001
Low0.00010.0001
Average0.00010.0001
Change1.10%-5.79%
1 PYG to SHP stats

The performance of PYG to SHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0001 and a 30 day low of 0.0001. This means the 30 day average was 0.0001. The change for PYG to SHP was 1.10.

The performance of PYG to SHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0001 and a 90 day low of 0.0001. This means the 90 day average was 0.0001. The change for PYG to SHP was -5.79.

How to convert Paraguayan guaranis to Saint Helena pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PYG in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SHP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PYG to SHP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Saint Helena Pound
1 PYG0.00010 SHP
5 PYG0.00048 SHP
10 PYG0.00097 SHP
20 PYG0.00193 SHP
50 PYG0.00484 SHP
100 PYG0.00967 SHP
250 PYG0.02418 SHP
500 PYG0.04836 SHP
1000 PYG0.09672 SHP
2000 PYG0.19345 SHP
5000 PYG0.48362 SHP
10000 PYG0.96723 SHP
Conversion rates Saint Helena Pound / Paraguayan Guarani
1 SHP10,338.80000 PYG
5 SHP51,694.00000 PYG
10 SHP103,388.00000 PYG
20 SHP206,776.00000 PYG
50 SHP516,940.00000 PYG
100 SHP1,033,880.00000 PYG
250 SHP2,584,700.00000 PYG
500 SHP5,169,400.00000 PYG
1000 SHP10,338,800.00000 PYG
2000 SHP20,677,600.00000 PYG
5000 SHP51,694,000.00000 PYG
10000 SHP103,388,000.00000 PYG