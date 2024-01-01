Paraguayan guaranis to Israeli new sheqels today

Convert PYG to ILS at the real exchange rate

₲1.000 PYG = ₪0.0004762 ILS

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:47
PYG to ILS conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate with no sneaky mark-up to hide the fees.Learn more

ILS
1 PYG to ILSLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.00050.0005
Low0.00050.0005
Average0.00050.0005
Change-1.30%-1.51%
1 PYG to ILS stats

The performance of PYG to ILS in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0005 and a 30 day low of 0.0005. This means the 30 day average was 0.0005. The change for PYG to ILS was -1.30.

The performance of PYG to ILS in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0005 and a 90 day low of 0.0005. This means the 90 day average was 0.0005. The change for PYG to ILS was -1.51.

Top currencies

 USDAUDINREURPHPSGDCADGBP
1 USD11.50484.0680.92657.8621.321.3820.771
1 AUD0.665155.9050.61638.4780.8780.9190.513
1 INR0.0120.01810.0110.6880.0160.0160.009
1 EUR1.081.62390.751162.4621.4251.4920.832

Conversion rates Paraguayan Guarani / Israeli New Sheqel
1 PYG0.00048 ILS
5 PYG0.00238 ILS
10 PYG0.00476 ILS
20 PYG0.00952 ILS
50 PYG0.02381 ILS
100 PYG0.04762 ILS
250 PYG0.11906 ILS
500 PYG0.23812 ILS
1000 PYG0.47624 ILS
2000 PYG0.95248 ILS
5000 PYG2.38120 ILS
10000 PYG4.76240 ILS
Conversion rates Israeli New Sheqel / Paraguayan Guarani
1 ILS2,099.78000 PYG
5 ILS10,498.90000 PYG
10 ILS20,997.80000 PYG
20 ILS41,995.60000 PYG
50 ILS104,989.00000 PYG
100 ILS209,978.00000 PYG
250 ILS524,945.00000 PYG
500 ILS1,049,890.00000 PYG
1000 ILS2,099,780.00000 PYG
2000 ILS4,199,560.00000 PYG
5000 ILS10,498,900.00000 PYG
10000 ILS20,997,800.00000 PYG