5 pkr
0.14 gtq

1.00000 PKR = 0.02776 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669651.103791.84171.462351.620470.92889518.732
1 GBP1.1534511.27315105.9421.686861.869261.0714321.6079
1 USD0.906050.785453183.21261.324951.468210.841516.972
1 INR0.01088830.009439120.012017410.01592250.01764410.01011270.203959

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 PKR0.02776 GTQ
5 PKR0.13882 GTQ
10 PKR0.27764 GTQ
20 PKR0.55528 GTQ
50 PKR1.38820 GTQ
100 PKR2.77640 GTQ
250 PKR6.94100 GTQ
500 PKR13.88200 GTQ
1000 PKR27.76400 GTQ
2000 PKR55.52800 GTQ
5000 PKR138.82000 GTQ
10000 PKR277.64000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Pakistani Rupee
1 GTQ36.01780 PKR
5 GTQ180.08900 PKR
10 GTQ360.17800 PKR
20 GTQ720.35600 PKR
50 GTQ1800.89000 PKR
100 GTQ3601.78000 PKR
250 GTQ9004.45000 PKR
500 GTQ18008.90000 PKR
1000 GTQ36017.80000 PKR
2000 GTQ72035.60000 PKR
5000 GTQ180089.00000 PKR
10000 GTQ360178.00000 PKR