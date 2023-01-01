5000 Pakistani rupees to Bahraini dinars

Convert PKR to BHD at the real exchange rate

5000 pkr
6.688 bhd

1.00000 PKR = 0.00134 BHD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:01
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURINRGBPAEDCADSARTRY
1 USD10.9060583.21260.7854533.672751.324953.7499529.5216
1 EUR1.1037191.84170.8669654.053611.462354.1388232.583
1 INR0.01201740.010888310.009439120.04413690.01592250.04506470.354773
1 GBP1.273151.15345105.94214.675961.686864.7742537.5854

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Pakistani rupees to Bahraini dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BHD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PKR to BHD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Pakistani rupees

PKR to USD

PKR to EUR

PKR to INR

PKR to GBP

PKR to AED

PKR to CAD

PKR to SAR

PKR to TRY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Pakistani Rupee / Bahraini Dinar
1 PKR0.00134 BHD
5 PKR0.00669 BHD
10 PKR0.01338 BHD
20 PKR0.02675 BHD
50 PKR0.06688 BHD
100 PKR0.13376 BHD
250 PKR0.33440 BHD
500 PKR0.66879 BHD
1000 PKR1.33758 BHD
2000 PKR2.67516 BHD
5000 PKR6.68790 BHD
10000 PKR13.37580 BHD
Conversion rates Bahraini Dinar / Pakistani Rupee
1 BHD747.62100 PKR
5 BHD3738.10500 PKR
10 BHD7476.21000 PKR
20 BHD14952.42000 PKR
50 BHD37381.05000 PKR
100 BHD74762.10000 PKR
250 BHD186905.25000 PKR
500 BHD373810.50000 PKR
1000 BHD747621.00000 PKR
2000 BHD1495242.00000 PKR
5000 BHD3738105.00000 PKR
10000 BHD7476210.00000 PKR