500 Philippine pesos to Algerian dinars

Convert PHP to DZD at the real exchange rate

500 php
1210.88 dzd

1.00000 PHP = 2.42177 DZD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:11
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADEURAUDGBPKRWJPYCNY
1 USD11.32340.9051.466810.7840681288.1140.9957.10005
1 CAD0.75562910.6838581.108370.592465973.326106.545.36501
1 EUR1.104951.4622911.620760.866381423.29155.8057.8452
1 AUD0.681750.9022280.61699610.534538878.16296.12334.84046

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Philippine pesos to Algerian dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select PHP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and DZD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current PHP to DZD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Philippine pesos

PHP to USD

PHP to CAD

PHP to EUR

PHP to AUD

PHP to GBP

PHP to KRW

PHP to JPY

PHP to CNY

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 PHP2.42177 DZD
5 PHP12.10885 DZD
10 PHP24.21770 DZD
20 PHP48.43540 DZD
50 PHP121.08850 DZD
100 PHP242.17700 DZD
250 PHP605.44250 DZD
500 PHP1210.88500 DZD
1000 PHP2421.77000 DZD
2000 PHP4843.54000 DZD
5000 PHP12108.85000 DZD
10000 PHP24217.70000 DZD
Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 DZD0.41292 PHP
5 DZD2.06460 PHP
10 DZD4.12920 PHP
20 DZD8.25840 PHP
50 DZD20.64600 PHP
100 DZD41.29200 PHP
250 DZD103.23000 PHP
500 DZD206.46000 PHP
1000 DZD412.92000 PHP
2000 DZD825.84000 PHP
5000 DZD2064.60000 PHP
10000 DZD4129.20000 PHP