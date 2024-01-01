1 Algerian dinar to Philippine pesos

Convert DZD to PHP at the real exchange rate

دج1.000 DZD = ₱0.4347 PHP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:13
DZD to PHP conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PHP
1 DZD to PHPLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.43490.4364
Low0.42250.4189
Average0.42800.4262
Change2.92%-0.35%
1 DZD to PHP stats

The performance of DZD to PHP in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.4349 and a 30 day low of 0.4225. This means the 30 day average was 0.4280. The change for DZD to PHP was 2.92.

The performance of DZD to PHP in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.4364 and a 90 day low of 0.4189. This means the 90 day average was 0.4262. The change for DZD to PHP was -0.35.

Conversion rates Algerian Dinar / Philippine Peso
1 DZD0.43469 PHP
5 DZD2.17347 PHP
10 DZD4.34694 PHP
20 DZD8.69388 PHP
50 DZD21.73470 PHP
100 DZD43.46940 PHP
250 DZD108.67350 PHP
500 DZD217.34700 PHP
1000 DZD434.69400 PHP
2000 DZD869.38800 PHP
5000 DZD2,173.47000 PHP
10000 DZD4,346.94000 PHP
Conversion rates Philippine Peso / Algerian Dinar
1 PHP2.30047 DZD
5 PHP11.50235 DZD
10 PHP23.00470 DZD
20 PHP46.00940 DZD
50 PHP115.02350 DZD
100 PHP230.04700 DZD
250 PHP575.11750 DZD
500 PHP1,150.23500 DZD
1000 PHP2,300.47000 DZD
2000 PHP4,600.94000 DZD
5000 PHP11,502.35000 DZD
10000 PHP23,004.70000 DZD