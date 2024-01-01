50 Peruvian nuevo soles to Kuwaiti dinars

Convert PEN to KWD at the real exchange rate

S/.1.000 PEN = ك0.08162 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:11
PEN to KWD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

KWD
1 PEN to KWDLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.08240.0824
Low0.08100.0800
Average0.08180.0815
Change0.76%-0.11%
1 PEN to KWD stats

The performance of PEN to KWD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0824 and a 30 day low of 0.0810. This means the 30 day average was 0.0818. The change for PEN to KWD was 0.76.

The performance of PEN to KWD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0824 and a 90 day low of 0.0800. This means the 90 day average was 0.0815. The change for PEN to KWD was -0.11.

Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PEN0.08162 KWD
5 PEN0.40812 KWD
10 PEN0.81624 KWD
20 PEN1.63249 KWD
50 PEN4.08122 KWD
100 PEN8.16243 KWD
250 PEN20.40607 KWD
500 PEN40.81215 KWD
1000 PEN81.62430 KWD
2000 PEN163.24860 KWD
5000 PEN408.12150 KWD
10000 PEN816.24300 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KWD12.25130 PEN
5 KWD61.25650 PEN
10 KWD122.51300 PEN
20 KWD245.02600 PEN
50 KWD612.56500 PEN
100 KWD1,225.13000 PEN
250 KWD3,062.82500 PEN
500 KWD6,125.65000 PEN
1000 KWD12,251.30000 PEN
2000 KWD24,502.60000 PEN
5000 KWD61,256.50000 PEN
10000 KWD122,513.00000 PEN