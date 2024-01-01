5 Kuwaiti dinars to Peruvian nuevo soles

Convert KWD to PEN at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = S/.12.24 PEN

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:48
KWD to PEN conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

PEN
1 KWD to PENLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High12.370712.4951
Low12.142212.1422
Average12.235912.2708
Change-1.04%-0.39%
1 KWD to PEN stats

The performance of KWD to PEN in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 12.3707 and a 30 day low of 12.1422. This means the 30 day average was 12.2359. The change for KWD to PEN was -1.04.

The performance of KWD to PEN in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 12.4951 and a 90 day low of 12.1422. This means the 90 day average was 12.2708. The change for KWD to PEN was -0.39.

Top currencies

 USDINREURZARAUDNZDNGNAED
1 USD184.0740.92817.7941.5071.6661,710.373.673
1 INR0.01210.0110.2120.0180.0220.3440.044
1 EUR1.07890.644119.1841.6251.7961,844.043.96
1 ZAR0.0564.7250.05210.0850.09496.1230.206

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Peruvian Nuevo Sol
1 KWD12.24150 PEN
5 KWD61.20750 PEN
10 KWD122.41500 PEN
20 KWD244.83000 PEN
50 KWD612.07500 PEN
100 KWD1,224.15000 PEN
250 KWD3,060.37500 PEN
500 KWD6,120.75000 PEN
1000 KWD12,241.50000 PEN
2000 KWD24,483.00000 PEN
5000 KWD61,207.50000 PEN
10000 KWD122,415.00000 PEN
Conversion rates Peruvian Nuevo Sol / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 PEN0.08169 KWD
5 PEN0.40845 KWD
10 PEN0.81690 KWD
20 PEN1.63379 KWD
50 PEN4.08448 KWD
100 PEN8.16896 KWD
250 PEN20.42240 KWD
500 PEN40.84480 KWD
1000 PEN81.68960 KWD
2000 PEN163.37920 KWD
5000 PEN408.44800 KWD
10000 PEN816.89600 KWD