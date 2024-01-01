Convert MGA to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 Malagasy ariaries to Moroccan dirhams

20 mga
0.04 mad

Ar1.000 MGA = د.م.0.002223 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:28
How to convert Malagasy ariaries to Moroccan dirhams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MGA in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MGA to MAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Moroccan Dirham
1 MGA0.00222 MAD
5 MGA0.01111 MAD
10 MGA0.02223 MAD
20 MGA0.04445 MAD
50 MGA0.11113 MAD
100 MGA0.22226 MAD
250 MGA0.55565 MAD
500 MGA1.11131 MAD
1000 MGA2.22261 MAD
2000 MGA4.44522 MAD
5000 MGA11.11305 MAD
10000 MGA22.22610 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malagasy Ariary
1 MAD449.92100 MGA
5 MAD2,249.60500 MGA
10 MAD4,499.21000 MGA
20 MAD8,998.42000 MGA
50 MAD22,496.05000 MGA
100 MAD44,992.10000 MGA
250 MAD112,480.25000 MGA
500 MAD224,960.50000 MGA
1000 MAD449,921.00000 MGA
2000 MAD899,842.00000 MGA
5000 MAD2,249,605.00000 MGA
10000 MAD4,499,210.00000 MGA