5 Moroccan dirhams to Malagasy ariaries

Convert MAD to MGA at the real exchange rate

5 mad
2,250 mga

د.م.1.000 MAD = Ar450.1 MGA

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:04
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Malagasy Ariary
1 MAD450.05400 MGA
5 MAD2,250.27000 MGA
10 MAD4,500.54000 MGA
20 MAD9,001.08000 MGA
50 MAD22,502.70000 MGA
100 MAD45,005.40000 MGA
250 MAD112,513.50000 MGA
500 MAD225,027.00000 MGA
1000 MAD450,054.00000 MGA
2000 MAD900,108.00000 MGA
5000 MAD2,250,270.00000 MGA
10000 MAD4,500,540.00000 MGA
Conversion rates Malagasy Ariary / Moroccan Dirham
1 MGA0.00222 MAD
5 MGA0.01111 MAD
10 MGA0.02222 MAD
20 MGA0.04444 MAD
50 MGA0.11110 MAD
100 MGA0.22219 MAD
250 MGA0.55549 MAD
500 MGA1.11098 MAD
1000 MGA2.22195 MAD
2000 MGA4.44390 MAD
5000 MGA11.10975 MAD
10000 MGA22.21950 MAD