Convert MDL to TRY at the real exchange rate

20 Moldovan leus to Turkish liras

20 mdl
37.04 try

L1.000 MDL = TL1.852 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDGBPZARCADAUDINRNZDSGD
1 USD10.78818.2271.3661.49883.451.6351.355
1 GBP1.269123.1241.7331.9105.8692.0741.719
1 ZAR0.0550.04310.0750.0824.5780.090.074
1 CAD0.7320.57713.34611.09761.1021.1970.992

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moldovan leus to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moldovan leus

MDL to USD

MDL to GBP

MDL to ZAR

MDL to CAD

MDL to AUD

MDL to INR

MDL to NZD

MDL to SGD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.85176 TRY
5 MDL9.25880 TRY
10 MDL18.51760 TRY
20 MDL37.03520 TRY
50 MDL92.58800 TRY
100 MDL185.17600 TRY
250 MDL462.94000 TRY
500 MDL925.88000 TRY
1000 MDL1,851.76000 TRY
2000 MDL3,703.52000 TRY
5000 MDL9,258.80000 TRY
10000 MDL18,517.60000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.54003 MDL
5 TRY2.70014 MDL
10 TRY5.40028 MDL
20 TRY10.80056 MDL
50 TRY27.00140 MDL
100 TRY54.00280 MDL
250 TRY135.00700 MDL
500 TRY270.01400 MDL
1000 TRY540.02800 MDL
2000 TRY1,080.05600 MDL
5000 TRY2,700.14000 MDL
10000 TRY5,400.28000 MDL