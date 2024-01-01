Convert MDL to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 Moldovan leu to Turkish liras

1 mdl
1.85 try

L1.000 MDL = TL1.852 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:08
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.85195 TRY
5 MDL9.25975 TRY
10 MDL18.51950 TRY
20 MDL37.03900 TRY
50 MDL92.59750 TRY
100 MDL185.19500 TRY
250 MDL462.98750 TRY
500 MDL925.97500 TRY
1000 MDL1,851.95000 TRY
2000 MDL3,703.90000 TRY
5000 MDL9,259.75000 TRY
10000 MDL18,519.50000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.53997 MDL
5 TRY2.69986 MDL
10 TRY5.39972 MDL
20 TRY10.79944 MDL
50 TRY26.99860 MDL
100 TRY53.99720 MDL
250 TRY134.99300 MDL
500 TRY269.98600 MDL
1000 TRY539.97200 MDL
2000 TRY1,079.94400 MDL
5000 TRY2,699.86000 MDL
10000 TRY5,399.72000 MDL