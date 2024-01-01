Convert MDL to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 Moldovan leus to Turkish liras

100 mdl
185.21 try

L1.000 MDL = TL1.852 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:09
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Moldovan leus to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MDL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MDL to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moldovan Leu / Turkish Lira
1 MDL1.85208 TRY
5 MDL9.26040 TRY
10 MDL18.52080 TRY
20 MDL37.04160 TRY
50 MDL92.60400 TRY
100 MDL185.20800 TRY
250 MDL463.02000 TRY
500 MDL926.04000 TRY
1000 MDL1,852.08000 TRY
2000 MDL3,704.16000 TRY
5000 MDL9,260.40000 TRY
10000 MDL18,520.80000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moldovan Leu
1 TRY0.53993 MDL
5 TRY2.69967 MDL
10 TRY5.39933 MDL
20 TRY10.79866 MDL
50 TRY26.99665 MDL
100 TRY53.99330 MDL
250 TRY134.98325 MDL
500 TRY269.96650 MDL
1000 TRY539.93300 MDL
2000 TRY1,079.86600 MDL
5000 TRY2,699.66500 MDL
10000 TRY5,399.33000 MDL