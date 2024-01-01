Convert MAD to TRY at the real exchange rate

1 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Turkish liras

1,000 mad
3,321.34 try

د.م.1.000 MAD = TL3.321 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:07
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDXOFGBPEURCADAUDSGDZAR
1 USD1612.080.7880.9331.3651.4981.35418.239
1 XOF0.00210.0010.0020.0020.0020.0020.03
1 GBP1.269776.63811.1841.7321.9011.71823.143
1 EUR1.072655.9660.84511.4631.6051.45119.547

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Turkish liras

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and TRY in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to TRY rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Moroccan dirhams

MAD to USD

MAD to XOF

MAD to GBP

MAD to EUR

MAD to CAD

MAD to AUD

MAD to SGD

MAD to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Turkish Lira
1 MAD3.32134 TRY
5 MAD16.60670 TRY
10 MAD33.21340 TRY
20 MAD66.42680 TRY
50 MAD166.06700 TRY
100 MAD332.13400 TRY
250 MAD830.33500 TRY
500 MAD1,660.67000 TRY
1000 MAD3,321.34000 TRY
2000 MAD6,642.68000 TRY
5000 MAD16,606.70000 TRY
10000 MAD33,213.40000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Moroccan Dirham
1 TRY0.30108 MAD
5 TRY1.50542 MAD
10 TRY3.01083 MAD
20 TRY6.02166 MAD
50 TRY15.05415 MAD
100 TRY30.10830 MAD
250 TRY75.27075 MAD
500 TRY150.54150 MAD
1000 TRY301.08300 MAD
2000 TRY602.16600 MAD
5000 TRY1,505.41500 MAD
10000 TRY3,010.83000 MAD