10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Nepalese rupees

Convert MAD to NPR at the real exchange rate

10,000 mad
134,473 npr

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₨13.45 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:26
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nepalese Rupee
1 MAD13.44730 NPR
5 MAD67.23650 NPR
10 MAD134.47300 NPR
20 MAD268.94600 NPR
50 MAD672.36500 NPR
100 MAD1,344.73000 NPR
250 MAD3,361.82500 NPR
500 MAD6,723.65000 NPR
1000 MAD13,447.30000 NPR
2000 MAD26,894.60000 NPR
5000 MAD67,236.50000 NPR
10000 MAD134,473.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 NPR0.07436 MAD
5 NPR0.37182 MAD
10 NPR0.74364 MAD
20 NPR1.48729 MAD
50 NPR3.71822 MAD
100 NPR7.43644 MAD
250 NPR18.59110 MAD
500 NPR37.18220 MAD
1000 NPR74.36440 MAD
2000 NPR148.72880 MAD
5000 NPR371.82200 MAD
10000 NPR743.64400 MAD