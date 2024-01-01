10 thousand Moroccan dirhams to Nepalese rupees

Convert MAD to NPR at the real exchange rate

د.م.1.000 MAD = ₨13.52 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:41
MAD to NPR conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

NPR
1 MAD to NPRLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High13.752813.9350
Low13.488413.4884
Average13.614013.7116
Change-0.48%-2.65%
1 MAD to NPR stats

The performance of MAD to NPR in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 13.7528 and a 30 day low of 13.4884. This means the 30 day average was 13.6140. The change for MAD to NPR was -0.48.

The performance of MAD to NPR in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 13.9350 and a 90 day low of 13.4884. This means the 90 day average was 13.7116. The change for MAD to NPR was -2.65.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nepalese Rupee
1 MAD13.51610 NPR
5 MAD67.58050 NPR
10 MAD135.16100 NPR
20 MAD270.32200 NPR
50 MAD675.80500 NPR
100 MAD1,351.61000 NPR
250 MAD3,379.02500 NPR
500 MAD6,758.05000 NPR
1000 MAD13,516.10000 NPR
2000 MAD27,032.20000 NPR
5000 MAD67,580.50000 NPR
10000 MAD135,161.00000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 NPR0.07399 MAD
5 NPR0.36993 MAD
10 NPR0.73986 MAD
20 NPR1.47971 MAD
50 NPR3.69929 MAD
100 NPR7.39857 MAD
250 NPR18.49643 MAD
500 NPR36.99285 MAD
1000 NPR73.98570 MAD
2000 NPR147.97140 MAD
5000 NPR369.92850 MAD
10000 NPR739.85700 MAD