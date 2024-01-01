20 Nepalese rupees to Moroccan dirhams

Convert NPR to MAD at the real exchange rate

20 npr
1.47 mad

₨1.000 NPR = د.م.0.07350 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:58
NPR to MAD conversion chart

As of 1 min ago, 0
Mid market rate

1 NPR to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High0.07420.0751
Low0.07330.0733
Average0.07370.0743
Change-0.62%-2.17%
1 NPR to MAD stats

The performance of NPR to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 0.0742 and a 30 day low of 0.0733. This means the 30 day average was 0.0737. The change for NPR to MAD was -0.62.

The performance of NPR to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 0.0751 and a 90 day low of 0.0733. This means the 90 day average was 0.0743. The change for NPR to MAD was -2.17.

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8521.09191.4311.5141.6760.93620.92
1 GBP1.17411.281107.3071.7761.9671.09924.552
1 USD0.9170.781183.8011.3871.5360.85819.174
1 INR0.0110.0090.01210.0170.0180.010.229

Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Moroccan Dirham
1 NPR0.07350 MAD
5 NPR0.36751 MAD
10 NPR0.73502 MAD
20 NPR1.47003 MAD
50 NPR3.67507 MAD
100 NPR7.35015 MAD
250 NPR18.37538 MAD
500 NPR36.75075 MAD
1000 NPR73.50150 MAD
2000 NPR147.00300 MAD
5000 NPR367.50750 MAD
10000 NPR735.01500 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Nepalese Rupee
1 MAD13.60520 NPR
5 MAD68.02600 NPR
10 MAD136.05200 NPR
20 MAD272.10400 NPR
50 MAD680.26000 NPR
100 MAD1,360.52000 NPR
250 MAD3,401.30000 NPR
500 MAD6,802.60000 NPR
1000 MAD13,605.20000 NPR
2000 MAD27,210.40000 NPR
5000 MAD68,026.00000 NPR
10000 MAD136,052.00000 NPR