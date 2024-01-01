Convert MAD to KWD at the real exchange rate

5,000 Moroccan dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

5,000 mad
154.409 kwd

د.م.1.000 MAD = ك0.03088 KWD

Mid-market exchange rate at 00:51
How to convert Moroccan dirhams to Kuwaiti dinars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select MAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and KWD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current MAD to KWD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MAD0.03088 KWD
5 MAD0.15441 KWD
10 MAD0.30882 KWD
20 MAD0.61764 KWD
50 MAD1.54409 KWD
100 MAD3.08818 KWD
250 MAD7.72045 KWD
500 MAD15.44090 KWD
1000 MAD30.88180 KWD
2000 MAD61.76360 KWD
5000 MAD154.40900 KWD
10000 MAD308.81800 KWD
Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KWD32.38150 MAD
5 KWD161.90750 MAD
10 KWD323.81500 MAD
20 KWD647.63000 MAD
50 KWD1,619.07500 MAD
100 KWD3,238.15000 MAD
250 KWD8,095.37500 MAD
500 KWD16,190.75000 MAD
1000 KWD32,381.50000 MAD
2000 KWD64,763.00000 MAD
5000 KWD161,907.50000 MAD
10000 KWD323,815.00000 MAD