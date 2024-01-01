250 Kuwaiti dinars to Moroccan dirhams

Convert KWD to MAD at the real exchange rate

ك1.000 KWD = د.م.32.30 MAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:16
KWD to MAD conversion chart

0

Updated a few seconds ago
Mid market rate

We use the real, mid-market rate

1 KWD to MADLast 30 daysLast 90 days
High32.397132.5163
Low31.647731.5444
Average32.018831.9910
Change1.54%0.20%
1 KWD to MAD stats

The performance of KWD to MAD in the last 30 days saw a 30 day high of 32.3971 and a 30 day low of 31.6477. This means the 30 day average was 32.0188. The change for KWD to MAD was 1.54.

The performance of KWD to MAD in the last 90 days saw a 90 day high of 32.5163 and a 90 day low of 31.5444. This means the 90 day average was 31.9910. The change for KWD to MAD was 0.20.

Conversion rates Kuwaiti Dinar / Moroccan Dirham
1 KWD32.30200 MAD
5 KWD161.51000 MAD
10 KWD323.02000 MAD
20 KWD646.04000 MAD
50 KWD1,615.10000 MAD
100 KWD3,230.20000 MAD
250 KWD8,075.50000 MAD
500 KWD16,151.00000 MAD
1000 KWD32,302.00000 MAD
2000 KWD64,604.00000 MAD
5000 KWD161,510.00000 MAD
10000 KWD323,020.00000 MAD
Conversion rates Moroccan Dirham / Kuwaiti Dinar
1 MAD0.03096 KWD
5 MAD0.15479 KWD
10 MAD0.30958 KWD
20 MAD0.61916 KWD
50 MAD1.54789 KWD
100 MAD3.09578 KWD
250 MAD7.73945 KWD
500 MAD15.47890 KWD
1000 MAD30.95780 KWD
2000 MAD61.91560 KWD
5000 MAD154.78900 KWD
10000 MAD309.57800 KWD