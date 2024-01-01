5,000 Liberian dollars to Mauritian rupees

Convert LRD to MUR at the real exchange rate

5,000 lrd
1,214.06 mur

L$1.000 LRD = ₨0.2428 MUR

Mid-market exchange rate at 16:59
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADZAREURGBPSGDINRNZD
1 USD11.36618.2380.9330.7881.35583.4161.634
1 CAD0.732113.3520.6830.5770.99261.071.196
1 ZAR0.0550.07510.0510.0430.0744.5740.09
1 EUR1.0711.46319.53910.8441.45189.3671.751

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Liberian dollars to Mauritian rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LRD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MUR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LRD to MUR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Liberian dollars

LRD to USD

LRD to CAD

LRD to ZAR

LRD to EUR

LRD to GBP

LRD to SGD

LRD to INR

LRD to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Liberian Dollar / Mauritian Rupee
1 LRD0.24281 MUR
5 LRD1.21406 MUR
10 LRD2.42812 MUR
20 LRD4.85624 MUR
50 LRD12.14060 MUR
100 LRD24.28120 MUR
250 LRD60.70300 MUR
500 LRD121.40600 MUR
1000 LRD242.81200 MUR
2000 LRD485.62400 MUR
5000 LRD1,214.06000 MUR
10000 LRD2,428.12000 MUR
Conversion rates Mauritian Rupee / Liberian Dollar
1 MUR4.11841 LRD
5 MUR20.59205 LRD
10 MUR41.18410 LRD
20 MUR82.36820 LRD
50 MUR205.92050 LRD
100 MUR411.84100 LRD
250 MUR1,029.60250 LRD
500 MUR2,059.20500 LRD
1000 MUR4,118.41000 LRD
2000 MUR8,236.82000 LRD
5000 MUR20,592.05000 LRD
10000 MUR41,184.10000 LRD