Convert LKR to TRY at the real exchange rate

100 Sri Lankan rupees to Turkish liras

100 lkr
10.80 try

Sr1.000 LKR = TL0.1080 TRY

Mid-market exchange rate at 19:00
Loading

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Turkish Lira
1 LKR0.10805 TRY
5 LKR0.54024 TRY
10 LKR1.08048 TRY
20 LKR2.16096 TRY
50 LKR5.40240 TRY
100 LKR10.80480 TRY
250 LKR27.01200 TRY
500 LKR54.02400 TRY
1000 LKR108.04800 TRY
2000 LKR216.09600 TRY
5000 LKR540.24000 TRY
10000 LKR1,080.48000 TRY
Conversion rates Turkish Lira / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 TRY9.25515 LKR
5 TRY46.27575 LKR
10 TRY92.55150 LKR
20 TRY185.10300 LKR
50 TRY462.75750 LKR
100 TRY925.51500 LKR
250 TRY2,313.78750 LKR
500 TRY4,627.57500 LKR
1000 TRY9,255.15000 LKR
2000 TRY18,510.30000 LKR
5000 TRY46,275.75000 LKR
10000 TRY92,551.50000 LKR