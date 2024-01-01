1 Sri Lankan rupee to Nepalese rupees

Convert LKR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.44 npr

Sr1.000 LKR = ₨0.4378 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 18:17
How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 LKR0.43776 NPR
5 LKR2.18882 NPR
10 LKR4.37764 NPR
20 LKR8.75528 NPR
50 LKR21.88820 NPR
100 LKR43.77640 NPR
250 LKR109.44100 NPR
500 LKR218.88200 NPR
1000 LKR437.76400 NPR
2000 LKR875.52800 NPR
5000 LKR2,188.82000 NPR
10000 LKR4,377.64000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NPR2.28433 LKR
5 NPR11.42165 LKR
10 NPR22.84330 LKR
20 NPR45.68660 LKR
50 NPR114.21650 LKR
100 NPR228.43300 LKR
250 NPR571.08250 LKR
500 NPR1,142.16500 LKR
1000 NPR2,284.33000 LKR
2000 NPR4,568.66000 LKR
5000 NPR11,421.65000 LKR
10000 NPR22,843.30000 LKR