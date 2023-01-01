1 Sri Lankan rupee to Nepalese rupees

Convert LKR to NPR at the real exchange rate

1 lkr
0.41 npr

1.00000 LKR = 0.41102 NPR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:58
Top currencies

 USDCADGBPINRAUDEURSGDAED
1 USD11.324950.78545383.21261.468210.906051.31963.67275
1 CAD0.75474510.59281762.80431.108130.6838320.9959622.77199
1 GBP1.273151.686861105.9421.869261.153451.680054.67596
1 INR0.01201740.01592250.0094391210.01764410.01088830.01585820.0441369

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Sri Lankan rupees to Nepalese rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LKR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and NPR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LKR to NPR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Sri Lankan rupee

LKR to USD

LKR to CAD

LKR to GBP

LKR to INR

LKR to AUD

LKR to EUR

LKR to SGD

LKR to AED

Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Nepalese Rupee
1 LKR0.41102 NPR
5 LKR2.05511 NPR
10 LKR4.11021 NPR
20 LKR8.22042 NPR
50 LKR20.55105 NPR
100 LKR41.10210 NPR
250 LKR102.75525 NPR
500 LKR205.51050 NPR
1000 LKR411.02100 NPR
2000 LKR822.04200 NPR
5000 LKR2055.10500 NPR
10000 LKR4110.21000 NPR
Conversion rates Nepalese Rupee / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 NPR2.43297 LKR
5 NPR12.16485 LKR
10 NPR24.32970 LKR
20 NPR48.65940 LKR
50 NPR121.64850 LKR
100 NPR243.29700 LKR
250 NPR608.24250 LKR
500 NPR1216.48500 LKR
1000 NPR2432.97000 LKR
2000 NPR4865.94000 LKR
5000 NPR12164.85000 LKR
10000 NPR24329.70000 LKR