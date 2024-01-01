50 Lebanese pounds to Kazakhstani tenges

Convert LBP to KZT at the real exchange rate

50 lbp
0.26 kzt

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = ₸0.005213 KZT

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:36
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Kazakhstani Tenge
1 LBP0.00521 KZT
5 LBP0.02607 KZT
10 LBP0.05213 KZT
20 LBP0.10426 KZT
50 LBP0.26065 KZT
100 LBP0.52131 KZT
250 LBP1.30327 KZT
500 LBP2.60654 KZT
1000 LBP5.21307 KZT
2000 LBP10.42614 KZT
5000 LBP26.06535 KZT
10000 LBP52.13070 KZT
Conversion rates Kazakhstani Tenge / Lebanese Pound
1 KZT191.82500 LBP
5 KZT959.12500 LBP
10 KZT1,918.25000 LBP
20 KZT3,836.50000 LBP
50 KZT9,591.25000 LBP
100 KZT19,182.50000 LBP
250 KZT47,956.25000 LBP
500 KZT95,912.50000 LBP
1000 KZT191,825.00000 LBP
2000 KZT383,650.00000 LBP
5000 KZT959,125.00000 LBP
10000 KZT1,918,250.00000 LBP