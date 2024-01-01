Convert LBP to GHS at the real exchange rate

2,000 Lebanese pounds to Ghanaian cedis

2,000 lbp
0.32 ghs

ل.ل.1.000 LBP = GH¢0.0001618 GHS

Mid-market exchange rate at 13:37
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDCADNZDAUDEURSGDZARGBP
1 USD11.3651.6351.5050.9341.35418.1560.788
1 CAD0.73311.1981.1020.6840.99213.3040.578
1 NZD0.6120.83510.920.5710.82811.1030.482
1 AUD0.6650.9071.08710.6210.912.0670.524

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Lebanese pounds to Ghanaian cedis

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select LBP in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GHS in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current LBP to GHS rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Lebanese pounds

LBP to USD

LBP to CAD

LBP to NZD

LBP to AUD

LBP to EUR

LBP to SGD

LBP to ZAR

LBP to GBP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Ghanaian Cedi
1 LBP0.00016 GHS
5 LBP0.00081 GHS
10 LBP0.00162 GHS
20 LBP0.00324 GHS
50 LBP0.00809 GHS
100 LBP0.01618 GHS
250 LBP0.04045 GHS
500 LBP0.08089 GHS
1000 LBP0.16179 GHS
2000 LBP0.32358 GHS
5000 LBP0.80894 GHS
10000 LBP1.61788 GHS
Conversion rates Ghanaian Cedi / Lebanese Pound
1 GHS6,180.94000 LBP
5 GHS30,904.70000 LBP
10 GHS61,809.40000 LBP
20 GHS123,618.80000 LBP
50 GHS309,047.00000 LBP
100 GHS618,094.00000 LBP
250 GHS1,545,235.00000 LBP
500 GHS3,090,470.00000 LBP
1000 GHS6,180,940.00000 LBP
2000 GHS12,361,880.00000 LBP
5000 GHS30,904,700.00000 LBP
10000 GHS61,809,400.00000 LBP